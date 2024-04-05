Co-worker remembers Cedarbrooke explosion victim

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An explosion at a detached car garage at Cedarbrooke Apartments in east Wichita left one man dead Thursday.

Wyatt Combs said he worked with the man at a local auto store and formed a friendship through a shared passion for fixing hot rods. They used to work on classic cars together in the garage where the explosion happened.

“When I found out it was a garage, and it was his garage that did it, I was just hoping and praying that it wasn’t him,” said Combs.

That explosion happened just before noon, heard and felt by people miles away. Combs said GTO restoration projects brought his friend joy, which carried into his work.

“Very talkative, he would spend awhile helping customers out, he was very friendly,” said Combs.

He said they helped each other out, bonding over fixing cars.

“Just kind of sat around in the garage with him, talked for a bit, talked about what I wanted to do with this. He loved cars more than anybody that I’ve known,” said Combs.

Hoping he is remembered for how he lived and not how he died.

“He was a perfect guy. I’m sad to see what happened to him. I hope his family can move past it. I’m going to pray for them and make sure they’re doing OK,” said Combs.

Combs plans to honor his friend in the future at a local car meetup.

Four different departments, including the ATF and FBI, are investigating the explosion.

Officers said that eastbound Harry, which had been shut down for most of the day, is now open. Westbound Harry will remain closed for most of the night.

Investigators have not officially released the name of the man who died.

