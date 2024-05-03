Co-owner of Las Cruces daycare charged with sexual assault of young girl

The Las Cruces Police Department arrested the co-owner of a now shuttered daycare facility after investigators learned the 78-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted a young child. Juan Cardiel, 78, was arrested Wednesday, May 1. He is charged with four second-degree felony counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor.

Cardiel was booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center where he is initially being held without bond. Las Cruces police learned that the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department was investigating Cardiel Childcare Services, 5532 Century Lane, for allegations of sexual abuse committed at the daycare center. LCPD investigators also learned the daycare’s license had recently been suspended by the state. Las Cruces police investigators participated in a forensic interview with a 4-year-old girl who attended the daycare. Investigators learned that on at least four occasions, Cardiel had sexual contact with the victim.

Police believe there may be other victims who have not yet come forward. Anyone who knows someone who might have been a victim of similar illegal activity is asked to call police at 575-526-0795.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Co-owner of Las Cruces daycare charged with sexual assault of child