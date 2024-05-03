Co-owner of Las Cruces daycare accused of sexually abusing young child

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The co-owner of a New Mexico daycare has been arrested. He’s accused of sexually assaulting a child.

According to the Las Cruces Police Department, Juan Cardiel, 78, was arrested on May 1 for four, second-degree counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor.

The New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department was investigating Cardiel Childcare Services for allegations of sexual abuse, and the police got involved. Officials said the daycare’s license was suspended by the state.

Police interviewed a 4-year-old, and they said Cardiel had sexual contact with the victim at least four times. Cardiel was taken to the Dona Ana County Detention Center.

If there are other victims that want to come forward, they’re asked to call 575-526-0795.

