Co-founder of The Onion to give opening keynote at CU Boulder's Conference on World Affairs

Mar. 8—The University of Colorado Boulder released the schedule for its annual Conference on World Affairs on Friday and announced the co-founder of The Onion as the opening keynote speaker.

Scott Dikkers, a co-founder of The Onion, will give the opening keynote at 5 p.m. April 9 in Macky Auditorium, 1595 Pleasant St. The Onion is a digital media company that posts satirical articles about international and national news.

All CWA events are free and open to the public, and registration is required. The CWA schedule and list of speakers can be viewed by visiting https://www.colorado.edu/cwa/.

The CWA is a three-day conference that brings in experts from around the country to discuss present day issues. This year, the conference will run from April 9 to April 12. It will host 70 panel discussions, performances and keynote events with a common theme of leadership, global equity and the next 100 years.

Students and community members comprise the volunteer program committee that selected each of this year's speakers and performers.