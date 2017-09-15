Co-founder of far-Right AfD party says Germany should be proud of its Second World War soldiers

One of the leaders of the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany party (AfD) has provoked outrage after he called for Germans to “reclaim their past” and be proud of the military achievements of the Nazis.

Alexander Gauland, one of two joint leaders of the AfD campaign ahead of German elections in a week’s time, told supporters that if Britons can be proud of Winston Churchill then Germans have can “be proud of the achievements of German soldiers in two world wars”.

“No one has so thoroughly cleansed themselves from the wrongs of the past as the Germans,” the 76-year-old told a campaign event in the eastern state of Thuringia.

View photos AfD election posters Credit: Reuters More

“We do not have to hold ourselves back over these 12 years,” he said, referring to the period from Hitler’s appointment as German chancellor in 1933 to the end of the Second World War.

“They no longer affect our identity, so we have the right to reclaim not only our country but also our past.”

He went on to compare Hitler to Churchill, Nelson and Napoleon.

“If the French have the right to be proud of their emperor, and the British of Nelson and Churchill, then we have the right to be proud of the proud of the achievements of German soldiers in two world wars,” he said.

Mr Gauland made the comments at a campaign event two weeks ago, but they have only now been widely reported after a video of the event was shared on YouTube.

View photos An AfD election campaign poster reading "Asylum fraud" repainted with a "No AfD" slogan in Duisburg, Germany Credit: Reuters More

It is not the first time Mr Gauland has courted controversy during the campaign. Prosecutors have placed him under investigation on suspicion of inciting racial hatred after he called for Aydan Özoğuz, Germany’s national integration commissioner to be “disposed of in Turkey”.

Ms Özoğuz is of Turkish heritage. She was born in Germany.

Mr Gauland’s latest comments came as a new opinion poll showed the AfD was in third place on a late surge of support.

With a week to go before the elections, the AfD is on 12 per cent in the survey for ARD television. Angela Merkel appears to be heading for victory, with her Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) on 37 per cent, lengthening its lead over its closest rivals to 17 points.

The Social Democratic Party (SPD) led by Martin Schulz is heading for its worst ever result, on just 20 per cent according to the poll.

The figures suggest the most likely result is a continuation of the current “Grand Coalition” of the CDU and SPD under Mrs Merkel.

That raises the possibility that the AfD could emerge as the main opposition party in Germany.