Co-chair of new Ohio bipartisan election group denied 2020 presidential election results

A new election protection initiative is coming to Ohio.

The Democracy Defense Project, a national bipartisan project is getting a chapter in the Buckeye State. It will be led by former Ohio Secretary of State J. Kenneth Blackwell, a Republican, and Zack Space, a Democrat and former U.S. congressman.

The initiative will "defend the transparency, safety, security and validity of Ohio’s elections system," according to a news release sent out on Tuesday.

“Sadly, I’ve seen members of both major political parties spew dangerous rhetoric when challenging election results, and if someone tries that in 2024, we’re going to call them out on it,” Blackwell said in the news release.

Ken Blackwell, former mayor of Cincinnati and former Ohio secretary of state, is leading a new bipartisan group defending the security of Ohio's elections system. In this October 2020 file photo, Blackwell gives the invocation for a Trump campaign event with Vice President Mike Pence at Lunken Airport.

But in 2020, Blackwell was one of those members who challenged the election results.

In December 2020, Blackwell was a part of the Conservative Action Project, a group of lawmakers and conservative leaders that said former president Donald Trump was the "lawful winner" of the presidential election. "Joe Biden is not president-elect," the group said in a statement, which Blackwell signed.

Blackwell is currently the chairman of the Conservative Action Project.

Connie Luck, a spokesperson for the new group, declined to address Blackwell's record, saying only that Blackwell "embodies this mission." She cited his previous work as Ohio's secretary of state to demonstrate his commitment to protecting votes.

What will the group do?

The release was light on specifics but described the group as an advocacy organization that would speak out against false election claims.

Beyond fostering trust in the election system, the group also will look to increase voter participation in Ohio, according to the press release.

Who is funding this?

The Democracy Defense Project is a tax-exempt social welfare organization, classified as a 501(c)4, according to Luck. Its funding comes from Republican and Democratic donors, though the initiative did not name its funders.

What elections are coming up?

November will bring several major races in Ohio, including a race that could decide which party controls the U.S. Senate. Republican Bernie Moreno will face off against incumbent Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown for the seat.

