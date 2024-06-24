CNN’s Kasie Hunt Dumps Trump Spokesperson For Talking Smack About Her Colleagues

CNN’s Kasie Hunt had no time for Donald Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt’s unwarranted attacks on her colleagues Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

“This Morning” anchor Hunt repeatedly warned Leavitt not to talk smack about Tapper and Bash, who will moderate presumptive GOP presidential nominee Trump’s first 2024 presidential debate with President Joe Biden in Atlanta on Thursday.

When Leavitt refused to heed the warning, Hunt cut the interview short.

Kasie Hunt abruptly cut an interview w/ Trump spox Karoline Leavitt short this morning when she repeatedly went after Jake Tapper instead of answering Kasie’s questions.



Leavitt first claimed Trump is “knowingly going into a hostile environment on this very network, on CNN, with debate moderators who have made their opinions about him very well known over the past eight years and their biased coverage of him.”

Tapper and Bash “have acquitted themselves as professionals as they have covered campaigns and interviewed candidates from all sides of the aisle,” clarified Hunt.

“I’ll also say that if you talk to analysts of debates, previous, that if you’re attacking the moderators, you’re usually losing,” she added. “So, I really want to focus in on what these two men are going to do and say when they stand on the stage now.”

However, Leavitt apparently couldn’t drop it and returned to attacking Tapper.

“Ma’am, we’re going to stop this interview if you’re going to keep attacking my colleagues,” Hunt cautioned Leavitt. “Ma’am, I’m going to stop you if you continue to attack my colleagues.”

With Leavitt refusing to listen, the feed to her was cut.

Hunt said: “Now, I’m sorry. We’re going to come back after the panel. Karoline, thanks very much for your time. You are welcome to come back at any point.”

On X, formerly Twitter, Hunt later explained the decision behind dumping the interview.

“You come on my show. You respect my colleagues. Period,” Hunt wrote. “I don’t care what side of the aisle you stand on, as my track record clearly shows.”

You come on my show, you respect my colleagues. Period. I don’t care what side of the aisle you stand on, as my track record clearly shows. — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) June 24, 2024

