CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Names Donald Trump Trial Detail That’s ‘Been Driving Him Crazy’

Donald Trump is rankled by the optics of the relatively small group of his supporters that are demonstrating outside his hush money trial, according to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

It’s “been driving him crazy” because he is in campaign mode, the anchor suggested on Monday.

Collins noted the high security outside the courthouse because a former president is on trial. But Trump is complaining his supporters, which she noted were only in the dozens, can’t come closer to the action.

Trump is “viewing this all through the lens of the campaign trail, and what that means going into it and the fact that they are kept cordoned off a bit of a distance so people can get in and out of the courthouse, has been driving him crazy,” she added.

Watch Mediaite’s video of the comments here:

The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman echoed the sentiment.

“He is by himself” in the courtroom, she told CNN’s Anderson Cooper. “When he feels boosted is by his supporters and so he has been hoping for something of a circus around his trial.”

“But the reality, Anderson, is that only two to three dozen supporters, max, over the last week have shown up and they’re positioned to protest/demonstrate/whatever across the street from the courthouse,” Haberman continued.

“Trump started trying to suggest on Truth Social that that’s why the number’s been so small, is that they’re all being blocked,” she added. “But that’s not it. It’s that people are not showing up.”

New York Times' Senior Political Correspondent Maggie Haberman gives her impressions of Trump's demeanor in court and her analysis of how this trial strips him of control. pic.twitter.com/kNEZfyOqCa — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) April 23, 2024

