CNN just named this Arizona city one of America's best towns to visit. Here's why

For many travelers, the ideal summer vacation spot offers unique character, an abundance of things to see and do, and little to no crowds.

That sentiment explains why CNN Travel compiled a new list of U.S. places where people can avoid "the elbow-to-elbow crowds of the big tourist cities." Its inaugural list of 10 cities includes one in Arizona, a popular stopover point on the way to the Grand Canyon.

CNN's list, called America's Best Towns to Visit in 2024, highlights smaller cities. Richmond, Virginia, was ranked No. 1 for its cultural and dining scenes and "intriguing" neighborhoods.

CNN's travel contributors selected the cities based on their attractions, dining, nightlife, culture, sense of identity, proximity to other interesting spots and wow factor.

New to the top 10 city for this year: a beloved restaurant chain arrived in April, and a West Coast flight from its airport is coming in the fall.

Why Flagstaff is one of CNN's America's Best Towns to Visit in 2024

Flagstaff, a northern Arizona city rich in ponderosa pine forests and overlooking the state's tallest mountain peak, is ranked No. 6 on CNN's list of America's Best Towns to Visit.

CNN's contributors gave Flagstaff high marks for its outdoor experiences, especially stargazing. They cited Flagstaff's status as an International Dark Sky City for its protection of the night sky from light pollution, as well as Lowell Observatory, the astronomy hub where Pluto was discovered in 1930.

They said the city's connection to outer space doesn't end there, with a nod to its proximity to Meteor Crater about 45 minutes east in Winslow. The natural landmark, one of The Arizona Republic's uniquely Arizona road trip destinations, preserves the site where a meteorite struck the Earth's surface about 50,000 years ago.

Flagstaff's proximity to Coconino National Forest and the San Francisco Peaks creates plentiful adventure opportunities, including skiing and snowboarding. Arizona Snowbowl at Humphreys Peak (elevation 12,633 feet), which CNN described as "ground zero for Flagstaff's winter sports scene," extended its season this year due to above-average snowfall, including its first-ever June dates.

Flagstaff is about 80 miles south of the Grand Canyon, one of America's most famous adventure spots.

Flagstaff is also a key stop on historic Route 66, where the city's historic downtown has evolved into a shopping, dining and entertainment hub.

CNN's America's Best Towns to Visit 2024

Richmond, Virginia. Providence, Rhode Island. Tacoma, Washington. Portland, Maine. San Luis Obispo, California. Flagstaff. Macon, Georgia. Grand Rapids, Michigan. Knoxville, Tennessee. Duluth, Minnesota.

