CNN journalist says he was attacked at Turkish exile’s Pennsylvania home

On X, Paksoy said the communications head for Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, had been notified. Photograph: José Luis Magaña/AP

A CNN Turkey journalist says a supporter of political movement founder Fethullah Gülen attacked him near the self-exiled figure’s home in Pennsylvania in an encounter that apparently unfolded live on air.

In a video posted Saturday, Yunus Paksoy appeared to be filming a live broadcast outside Gülen’s home, reportedly near the area of Saylorsburg, when a man driving a dark SUV approached him.

Paksoy in the video can be heard saying to the driver in English: “Pull away! Just pull away! What the hell do you think you’re doing here? Are you mad?”

The driver, who appeared to be a middle-aged man wearing a plaid shirt, then got out of the car and appeared to swing at Paksoy. The live broadcast ended abruptly and Paksoy appeared to yell out: “Fuck!”

In a statement on X, Paksoy said: “My condition is good after the attack of the Fetullah terrorist in Pennsylvania.” He added that the head of communications for the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, had been notified, as had Turkey’s ministry of foreign affairs and the Turkish consulate in New York.

“I gave a statement to the Pennsylvania state police regarding the matter and provided the necessary evidence,” he added. “Both our state and our channel stated that they will follow the issue until the end.”

Erdoğan’s head of communications, Fahrettin Altun, released a statement on X condemning the incident.

“I extend my sincerest wishes to get well soon to … Yunus Paksoy, who was attacked by a FETO [Fethullah Terrorist Organisation] member while practicing his journalism profession,” Altun said.

“As I stated to Mr Paksoy in my meeting after the vile attack he was subjected to, no one should have any doubt that our relevant authorities will follow up on this issue and that we will take every step before the US authorities to ensure that those involved in this vile attack receive the punishment they deserve.

“We will continue to fight against terrorists who are enemies of Türkiye wherever they are in the world. We owe our gratitude to truth-loving journalists for shouldering this struggle.”

The Guardian has reached out to Pennsylvania state police for comment.

Gülen – a Turkish Muslim scholar, preacher and leader of a centrist political movement – has lived in self-exile near Saylorsburg since 1999, according to media reports.