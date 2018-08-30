CNN Hits Back At President Trump After He Attacks Its Reporters

President Trump’s favorite news outlet to hate did not back down from the commander-in-tweet’s recent attack on its reporting.

He tweeted Wednesday that CNN is “being caught in a major lie” over a story purporting that he knew about the infamous 2016 Trump Tower meeting between Trump campaign officials and a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer. The president went on to trash legendary journalist Carl Bernstein, one of three reporters responsible for the story; Jim Sciutto and Marshall Cohen also reported.

CNN, via its PR Twitter account, jumped to the reporters’ defense, saying, “CNN does not lie. We report the news. And we report when people in power tell lies. CNN stands by our reporting and our reporters. There may be many fools in this story but @carlbernstein is not one of them.”

Make no mistake, Mr. President, CNN does not lie. We report the news. And we report when people in power tell lies. CNN stands by our reporting and our reporters. There may be many fools in this story but @carlbernstein is not one of them.

— CNN Communications (@CNNPR) August 29, 2018

Trump was referring to a story on his former lawyer Michael Cohen’s claim that the president had prior knowledge of the meeting.

Cohen’s lawyer Lanny Davis has admitted to being one of the sources for the story but wavered in subsequent interviews on what he knows. Regardless, CNN has made it clear the story was confirmed through multiple sources.

“CNN did not report whether Trump knew about the meeting before it happened ― only that Cohen was making that claim while hoping for a deal from prosecutors,” Sciutto and Bernstein clarified in a story on Tuesday.

We’re sure the president will accept that and move on.