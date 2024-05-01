CNN Fact-Checker Spots Trump Contradicting Himself ‘Almost In The Same Breath’

CNN’s fact-check reporter Daniel Dale on Tuesday addressed the latest “laundry list” of false claims that former President Donald Trump made outside the courthouse that is hosting his hush money trial.

Dale, talking to Jake Tapper on “The Lead,” highlighted the presumptive GOP nominee’s contradictory complaints about Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the proceedings.

Trump, who is accused of falsifying business documents to conceal an alleged hush money payment to silence porn actor Stormy Daniels about their alleged affair, moaned that Merchan is “rushing this case through,” noted Dale.

But Trump also claimed that “someone said to him, ‘I’ve never sat this long in court before,’” Dale added.

Trump is “simultaneously complaining — like, literally almost in the same breath — the judge is making this go too fast and also is making it go too slow,” said Dale.

Tapper agreed and likened it to conservatives who claim President Joe Biden is a “doddering, senile old fool who is also at the same time a criminal mastermind operating all of these different trials.”

“I mean, pick a lane,” said Tapper.

“Fair,” said Dale. “Yeah, it’s a ‘pick a lane.’”

Watch the full fact check of Trump’ claims here:

Related...