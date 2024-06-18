CNN debunks Fox News' false claim about Trump-Biden debate, says both will be standing throughout

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro falsely claimed that Donald Trump and Joe Biden would be seated for the upcoming presidential debate, a move she told viewers would mean “there is one less obstacle to worry about for Biden.”

“The whole idea that, you know, they’re out there saying this election is not about age, Joe and the other guy are about the same age, even for the debate is, as Jesse is saying, they’re gonna be seated,” Pirro said on Monday’s The Five show. “We don’t even get to see them walk in. They’ll be seated so that, you know, there is one less obstacle to worry about for Biden.”

CNN debunked the claim, noting that both Biden and Trump will be standing for the debate, Mediaite reported.

The false claim of a seated debate appears to have stemmed from an anonymous right-wing account on X, formerly Twitter, that claimed "two sources" had told it the Biden campaign was trying to renegotiate the terms with CNN to allow him to sit down. The post was re-shared by a number of pro-Trump lawmakers, including Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who posted “he can’t stand for 90 minutes - but he’s 100% able to be President?” It marks one of many attacks from the right on Biden's age and capabilities, often based on deceptively edited video and similarly false claims.

CNN told Forbes the claim from the "Washington Reporter" X account was “not accurate,” and that both Biden and Trump agreed to CNN’s proposed debate format.

The 90 minute debate is set to take place on June 27, live from CNN’s Atlanta studios. It will be moderated by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash with no studio audience. Candidates’ microphones will be muted when it is not their turn to speak, according to CNN.