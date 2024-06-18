CNN Data Reporter 'Speechless' By New Donald Trump-Joe Biden Poll: 'Holy Cow, Folks!'

There was shock on CNN at how former President Donald Trump is faring in polling among Black voters ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

On Monday, the network’s senior political data reporter Harry Enten said he was “speechless” at presumptive GOP presidential nominee Trump’s surge from around 7% support at this point in 2020 to 21% now — compared to President Joe Biden’s plummet from 86% to 70% in the same period.

“I keep looking for signs that this is going to go back to normal and I don’t see it yet in the polling of anything,” Enten told anchor John Berman. “We’re careening towards a historic performance for Republican presidential candidate, the likes of which we have not seen in six decades.”

Trump appears to have made particular inroads with younger Black voters, he suggested. “Look at Black voters under the age of 50. Holy cow folks! Holy cow!”

Support for Biden has “careened down” from 80 points to 37 points, Enten detailed. “That lead has dropped by more than half. I’ve just never seen anything like this. I’m like speechless because you always look at history and you go, ‘Okay, this is a historic moment.’”

Enten said it could point to “a historic moment right now where Black voters under the age of 50, which have historically been such a big part of the Democratic coalition, are leaving in droves.”

Watch Enten’s analysis here:

