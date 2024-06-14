CNN Conservative Analyst Can't Quite Defend Trump's Hannibal Lecter Love

A CNN political commentator briefly attempted to defend Donald Trump’s praise for the fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter on Friday before realizing it was better to cut his losses.

Trump name-checked the “late, great Hannibal Lecter” and called the “Silence of the Lambs” villain “a wonderful man” while he demonized undocumented immigrants during a rally last month in New Jersey.

The former president also reportedly brought up Lecter again during a meeting on Wednesday with the House Republican Caucus, calling him a “nice guy,” who “even had a friend over for dinner.”

Trump’s references to a fictional movie villain are bizarre, to say the least, so CNN’s Wolf Blitzer asked conservative commentator Shermichael Singleton and his liberal counterpart, Democratic strategist Maria Cardona, for comment.

Cardona clearly had the easier job.

“I just really don’t think I need to add anything to that craziness,” she said before volleying to Singleton. “That is just something that — I mean, I would be so scared if I were you, Shermichael, having to defend something like that.”

Since defending a presidential nominee’s praise for a fictional cannibal is typically not taught in pundit school, Singleton had quite the challenge.

But he attempted to do his part for the Republican Party’s fearless leader by arguing that “Sir Anthony Hopkins is a talented actor” and that “Silence Of The Lambs” is a great movie.

Cardona quickly interjected: “He didn’t mention Anthony Hopkins, that’s the problem.”

That put Singleton in a bind.

“I know,” he replied with a laugh, “I know, Maria,” before giving up the cause.

You can witness the entire exchange below.

