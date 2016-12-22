CNN Commentator Says She Was Subjected to Humiliating TSA Pat-Down: 'The System Is the Problem'

CNN political commentator Angela Rye can be seen breaking down in tears as she was recently subjected to an invasive pat-down by an airport security agent in Detroit.

Video of the search shows Rye crying as a female TSA office completes a rigorous hand search. Rye flinches at one point as the woman's hands appear to go under her dress.

"I don't blame the policy," she told Inside Edition. "The system is the problem. We have to find a way to keep us safe without this type of alarm."

Rye says she was selected at random for a more extensive screening process.

"I said, 'I am not going to let you pat down my vagina,''' Rye said. "Then they called over an officer who said, 'we are going to escort you from the airport unless you submit to the search,'" Rye recounted.

The television personality said a local police officer convinced her to undergo the pat-down and she asked him to videotape it.

The TSA told Inside Edition the incident had been investigated and no protocols had been breached. Agency officials said they regretted any distress experienced by Rye.

