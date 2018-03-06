CNN's Erin Burnett To Sam Nunberg: I Smell Alcohol On Your Breath

President Donald Trump’s former campaign aide Sam Nunberg spent Monday afternoon sitting for a series of interviews on cable news shows, bombastically stating that he would not comply with a subpoena he received to appear before a federal grand jury regarding Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Before wrapping his appearance on Erin Burnett’s show, the CNN host said she could smell alcohol on his breath and asked Nunberg if he had been drinking.

Here's CNN's Erin Burnett telling former Trump aide Sam Nunberg that she can smell alcohol on his breath. He says he hasn't been drinking. pic.twitter.com/tryye9AiqA — Jim Dalrymple II (@Dalrymple) March 6, 2018

“We talked earlier about what people in the White House were saying about you ― talking about whether you were drinking or on drugs or whatever had happened today,” she said. “Talking to you, I have smelled alcohol on your breath.”

Nunberg said he had not had a drink and had only taken his medication ― antidepressants ― earlier Monday.

The former Trump aide, who was fired from the campaign after racially charged social media posts he allegedly wrote surfaced, told The Washington Post on Monday that he would not cooperate with special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling into the 2016 election.

“I think it would be really, really funny if they wanted to arrest me because I don’t want to spend 80 hours going over emails I had with Steve Bannon and Roger Stone,” he said during an interview with MSNBC.