CNN announces moderators for Biden-Trump presidential debate

CNN hosts Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will moderate the first 2024 presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump next month, the network announced Wednesday.

Biden and Trump agreed to participate in two separate debates within minutes of each other earlier Wednesday, one on June 27 on CNN and another on Sept. 10 on ABC News.

The quick agreement on the scheduled debates is unusually early — particularly the CNN debate in June — in that neither the president nor the former president will have formally accepted their party’s nominations by then.

The debates come after both Biden and Trump have said they would not participate in the Commission on Presidential Debates’ proposed schedule, placing serious doubts on whether there would be any debates at all.

Tapper and Bash hosted the GOP presidential primary debate in Iowa in January, though Trump was not in attendance.

The CNN debate will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, at 9 p.m. EST without a live audience.