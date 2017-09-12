CNN anchor Don Lemon's body-positive remarks to 'chunky' reporter go viral

CNN anchor Don Lemon's body-positive remarks during a recent segment are now going viral.

Lemon was talking to CNN news reporter Sara Sidner who was in Daytona Beach, Fla., to cover Hurricane Irma. Sidner told Lemon that the windy, torrential rainstorm was strong enough to topple her over.





"What we're also seeing is a lot of projectiles, you've been hearing from everyone that that's the danger here. The things that cover the lights are flying around. The tops of trash cans flying around," said Sidner. "And this wind -- I am not a small woman, as you know, Don. I am a chunky girl, and it is blowing me around when the gusts come really, really hard."

After she was done talking, the camera cut to Lemon, who gave a heartwarming response:

"You're a beautiful woman no matter what size you are. There's nothing wrong with having a little curve."

Needless to say, his remarks are now going viral on Twitter:



"In midst of #Irma coverage, a brave CNN reporter calls herself a "chunky girl" and @donlemon tells her there's nothing wrong w/ curves. LOL," one Twitter user posted.

Another Twitter user posted: "Can't get over: CNN reporter noted she's "chunky" and still wind-battered. Then Don Lemon consoles her and says she's beautiful @ any size."

Of course, slow claps were necessary:



Despite Lemon and Sidner's feel-good moment on air that we all probably needed today, TV reporters have recently been criticized for putting themselves in harms way to report on dangerous storms like Hurricane Harvey and Irma. For more on that, watch the video above.

