CNM taps workforce and community success vice president

Jun. 21—Central New Mexico Community College has hired a vice president of its Workforce and Community Success Division.

Joy Forehand will start in her new role July 1.

Forehand joined CNM in 2022 as executive director of Student Workforce Success. Since last fall, she has been the interim chief of the division. She is credited with building and expanding strong partnerships with employers in the region and connecting CNM students to more work-based learning and career opportunities, according to a CNM news release.

"It's a true honor to have been selected to serve as CNM's Vice President of Workforce and Community Success," Forehand said in a statement. "Since I joined CNM, I have had the privilege of witnessing firsthand the incredibly positive impacts this college has on our learners, our community and our economy. As Vice President of Workforce and Community Success, I look forward to engaging with partners in the community to develop the skilled workforce and the thriving economy that leads to more successful outcomes for everyone we serve in our central New Mexico community."

The division works to connect employers, industry representatives, economic development organizations and other groups with the college to it can meet skilled workforce needs.

Forehand was the deputy Cabinet secretary for the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions from 2013-2017. She was the operations manager at Workforce Connection of Central New Mexico from 2018-2022.