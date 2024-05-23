CNCC is getting a makeover

RANGELY, Colo. (KREX) — Rangely – a dusty northwestern Colorado town home to just about two thousand people hosts a college making a dent nationwide with a 16-week National Park Ranger training academy that’s one of only six nationwide.

Director of Marketing at Colorado Northwestern Community College (CNCC) Bruce Talbot says the college also has a dental hygiene program that’s been very successful – it was an original program 61 years ago when the school started as Rangely College.

Nowadays, the state owns and runs CNCC, but the town of Rangely initially built and ran this college.

Rangely Marketing Director Jeannie Caldwell says the rock in the walls like one in the science lab came right from their backyard.

Some renovations are also finally underway – the basketball court and soccer field will be completely redone for the next round of students.

Because of the economic boost CNCC brings this small town, locals also get an exciting opportunity – 100% tuition buy-down for Rangely residents.

The sister campus in Craig also gives locals 50% off tuition rates.

Along with nursing and National Park Ranger courses, the small college is also known for its flight academy, where students can get their private and commercial pilot’s license in the two-year program.

Talbot says, looking forward, a radiology tech program is also in the works as this historic college plans to provide new opportunities for generations to come.

