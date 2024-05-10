CMU Outdoor Program hosting its annual Masquerade Gala Friday night

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Colorado Mesa University (CMU) Outdoor Program is hosting its second annual Masquerade Gala on Friday night. Today, Lizzy DePew, CMU Outdoor Program’s assistant coordinator, gives WesternSlopeNow all the details.

The masquerade gala is Friday, May 10, from 6 to 10 p.m. The gala is a fun, lively event with live music, a magician, a photo booth, drinks, dinner and a silent auction.

CMU’s Outdoor Program helps students by offering affordable, safe and environmentally conscious outdoor trips. The program also has outdoor equipment rentals available to both students and the public.

Ticket proceeds from the gala will go to the Outdoor Program scholarship endowment fund which was started in 2022. The fund supports student trip leaders in attaining industry-standard certifications.

If you’d like more information or want to buy tickets, click here and don’t forget your masks!

