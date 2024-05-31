CMSD halts controversial plans to rebuild elementary school

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Metropolitan School District decided to halt controversial plans to rebuild one of the district’s elementary schools.

The proposal to rebuild Marion C. Elementary School was met last year with pushback and protests because the construction would mean demolishing roughly 40 trees on the north side of Cudell Commons Park.

CMSD CEO Dr. Warren Morgan released the following statement on the decision:

“After several months of engagement and conversations with various stakeholders regarding the proposed plan to rebuild Marion C. Seltzer Elementary School, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) has made the decision to pause the current rebuild plans.

“While this decision did not come easily, we understand the importance of intentionally planning a rebuild that benefits all members of the community. With that in mind, we will continue to honor Tamir Rice’s legacy and memory, and ensure our scholars have 21st-century learning spaces while evaluating the impact on green spaces and the environment.

“We will continue to engage with our families, educators, community members, and other stakeholders to thoughtfully consider our next steps. Our goal remains the same, to provide our scholars with the learning environment they deserve.”

Mayor Justin Bibb also released a statement, saying he supports the decision to put plans on hold.

