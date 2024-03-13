CMS teacher accused of indecent liberties with student, CMPD says

Police charged a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teacher with taking indecent liberties with a 17-year-old student.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department detectives said on Tuesday, school resource officers at Harding University High School told the about a “potential inappropriate relationship” between 25-year-old Jasmine Wooten and a teenage student.

Wooten is a teacher at the high school.

Detectives spoke with the teenager and later interviewed Wooten. She was arrested Wednesday and charged with taking indecent liberties with a student.

Channel 9 is reaching out to CMS for comment.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or leave anonymous information with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

No further information was released.

