CMS leaders visit Washington, discuss funding for free lunches

Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board members are in Washington for the Council of the Great City Schools conference.

Here is what CMS families need to know to get free, reduced lunches

They’re meeting with U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-NC, and other lawmakers who represent North Carolina.

CMS leaders said they want free lunches to be federally funded.

“Nutrition is a huge cost for our school system,” said Stephanie Sneed, the chair of the CMS Board of Education. “If we can move to a direction of where that is covered by federal dollars, it gives us the opportunity not only to make sure that our children have the proper nutrition, but it also will free up funds that we can use for other things that are specifically related to academics.”