CMS hosts job fair for thousands of potential teachers

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools hosted a job fair to connect potential teachers to open jobs on Saturday morning.

More than 1,700 people registered for the hiring event. CMS says representatives from 186 schools and over 25 departments were there.

The district did not say how many openings it hoped to fill but said they were looking for teachers for the upcoming school year.

“A very committed collective community of educators who are dedicated to ensuring that every child gets a strong education,” said Nancy Brightwell, a CMS representative. “To make sure we are there to support the whole family, and the whole child’s very best development.”

The event is the largest hiring opportunity for CMS of the year.

A degree in education isn’t needed to become a teacher. Anyone interested can get information on ways to get their teaching license through CMS.

