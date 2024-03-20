CMS gives new six-figure contracts to 11 executives. How much will each make?

Four Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools learning community superintendents will see an average salary increase of about $15,000 in adjusted roles next year, according to an analysis by The Charlotte Observer.

The CMS board approved 11 new executive contracts last week totaling about $2.05 million per year. They include the four learning community leaders shifting into new roles and six other internal and external hires moving into positions created in Superintendent Crystal Hill’s new administrative structure.

All of the assistant superintendents will make $184,383 per year. The last hire is for an associate superintendent of employee relations, Larry Johnson, who will make $205,827 per year.

Currently, the district’s 184 campuses are divided up geographically under nine “learning community superintendents.” Four of those will return as one of the 10 new assistant superintendents in the redrawn model, which divides oversight by grade level rather than geography.

The 10 new assistant superintendents and their previous salaries with CMS, if applicable, include:

Laura Rosenbach, who is currently superintendent the Central Learning Community, making $168,265

Stephen Esposito, who is currently superintendent of the Northeast Learning Community in CMS, making $170,543

Tangela Williams, who is currently superintendent of the North Learning community in CMS, making $170,543

Kim Schroeder, who is currently superintendent of the Southeast Learning Community, making $168,265

Tonya Williams, who is currently the executive director of the West Learning Community, making $140,417





Jennifer Dean, who is currently executive director of the North Learning Community, making $163,171

Jacqueline Jones, who is currently director of school leadership for Cincinnati Public Schools

Kimberly Vaught, who is currently executive director of leadership development in CMS, making $125,840





Felicia Renee McKinnon, who is currently executive director of school performance for Union County Schools

Barry Richburg, who is currently chief school leadership officer for Fayette County Schools in Lexington, Kentucky

Several learning community superintendents will not be part of the new team, though CMS has not announced whether they will leave the district or take on a new role within CMS. Those include Acquanetta Edmond, Raymond Barnes, Curtis Carroll, Nicolette Grant and Trish Sexton.

Hill became the permanent superintendent of CMS in May — 13 months after the district’s former superintendent, Earnest Winston, was fired. Hugh Hattabaugh served as interim superintendent until Hill took on the interim role Jan. 1, 2023. Previously, Hill worked as the district’s chief of staff after leaving her post as chief academic officer at Cabarrus County Schools.

Hill remains the highest-paid of the district’s over 18,000 employees, with a salary of $300,000 per year.

CMS teacher, principal salaries

The base salary for beginning teachers in the state is currently $39,000. The average teacher in CMS is making around $60,000 this year.

The average principal in CMS is making $98,000, though there are six principals making more than $177,000.