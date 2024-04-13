CMS Board Chair shares main points of proposed budget

Budget season is in full swing for our local government.

MORE: CMS’ proposed budget includes pay bump for many employees

The first on the list is Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

The current superintendent, Dr. Crystal Hill, released a $1.9 billion budget to raise teacher pay, replace technology, and improve schools.

The budget request is now on its way to the Mecklenburg County Commissioners

>>>Tune in to The Political Beat at 11:30 a.m. where CMS Board Chair, Stephanie Sneed, shares the highlights of the proposed budget.

(WATCH BELOW: Mecklenburg County to take straw vote on CMS budget)