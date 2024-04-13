CMS Board Chair shares main points of proposed budget
Budget season is in full swing for our local government.
The first on the list is Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
The current superintendent, Dr. Crystal Hill, released a $1.9 billion budget to raise teacher pay, replace technology, and improve schools.
The budget request is now on its way to the Mecklenburg County Commissioners
