Multiple law enforcement officers shot in east Charlotte off of Galway Drive

Multiple law enforcement officers were shot Monday in east Charlotte, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said.

CMPD says people should stay clear of the 5000 block of Galway Drive, where there is an active investigation.

The department said the U.S. Marshals Task Force, made up of multiple agencies, was conducting an investigation in the area when it engaged in gunfire with a subject.

Multiple officers were struck and are being transported to the hospital. Charlotte Observer news partner WSOC-TV reported that a US marshal was killed.

CMPD spokesperson Michael Allinger said that there was active gunfire in the area.

CMPD urged people to “steer clear of the area. Residents stay inside of your homes. Multiple victims transported to nearby hospitals. Gunfiire continues on scene. More information to come from CMPD.”

The department said the scene is still active and “many roads are closed for faster ambulance transport.”

The department said CMPD SWAT is also on the scene “and continuing to work through the incident.”

Galway Drive is in the Shannon Park of east Charlotte near Shamrock Drive.

At 2:55 p.m., CMPD said, “This is still an active scene. Please continue to avoid this area and expect major roads shut down in the area to expedite victim transport.”

No other information was available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the CMPD Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.