CMPD, US Marshals identify marshal killed in Monday shooting and four officers injured

Local and state officials on Tuesday identified all law enforcement officers injured or killed in Monday’s fatal shooting in east Charlotte and shared some new details about the incident.

Gov. Roy Cooper, Attorney General Josh Stein and officials with the U.S. Marshals Service spoke during a news conference at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center alongside Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings and Mayor Vi Lyles.

Officials identified Thomas “Tommy” Weeks as the deputy marshal killed Monday when a task force was shot at while trying to serve a warrant at a home on Galway Drive in the Shannon Park neighborhood. Weeks was a 13-year veteran of the marshals service. He worked with the Western District of North Carolina for the last 10 years.

He is survived by his wife and four children.

Officials previously identified CMPD Officer Joshua Eyer as well as Sam Poloche and Alden Elliott of the Department of Adult Correction as the other officers killed in the shooting.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings for the first time on Tuesday identified the four CMPD officers injured as Christopher Tolley, Michael Giglio, Jack Blowers and Joshua Campbell. Just one of the officers remains hospitalized as of Tuesday, according to Jennings, and all are expected to make a full recovery. Three of the officers were shot, and another broke his foot.

Officials said previously Terry Clark Hughes, Jr., 39, was the subject of the warrant. He was shot and killed by police, who returned fire when Hughes started shooting, according to CMPD. Hughes was wanted for possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of felony flee to elude out of Lincoln County.

New details on Galway Drive shooting

Two women, one 17 years old, were also in the home “voluntarily” during the shooting, Jennings said Tuesday.

Both were taken into custody and are “fully cooperating” with officials, he said. Neither have been charged with any crimes as of Tuesday morning, according to Jennings, but he didn’t rule out possible charges later.

Jennings said an AR-15 and .40 caliber handgun were recovered from the home. He also walked back previous statements that indicated two people shot at law enforcement from the home.

“We are not ready to say that,” Jennings said.

Hughes fired at officers from multiple positions within the house, Jennings said. That created confusion about how many shooters there were, he said.

“That’s part of the investigation we have to sort through, and we will certainly come to a conclusion on that at some point,” he said.

A total of 12 CMPD officers fired their weapons during Monday’s incident and are now on administrative leave in accordance with policy, Jennings said.

Officials offer condolences, support

A visibly emotional Jennings called Monday’s shooting “probably the most difficult” experience of his law enforcement career.

“It’s just been very tough,” he said as a tear ran down his face.

Lyles said she visited the hospital Monday night as a procession escorted Eyer’s remains to the medical examiner’s office. The mayor said she was moved by the actions of law enforcement and the health care workers who worked on them.

“I want you to know we see you. We support you, not just today but in the many days to come,” she said before leading the crowd in a moment of silence.

Cooper said he’s met with some of the families of those killed and one of the injured CMPD officers.

“The investigation into this tragic, brutal, deadly attack will result in more answers that we don’t know today. And I expect us to find those answers and to help bring justice,” he said.

Plans for memorial, funeral service

Details on funeral services for the fallen officers and a public memorial will be released at a later time, Jennings said.

“We are working with the families to see exactly how we want to proceed,” he said.

Something will be done to honor the four men killed in conjunction with National Police Week in May, he said.