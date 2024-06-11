CMPD finds 18-year-old with autism who was reported missing

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has located an 18-year-old who was reported missing.

Dubai Leroy Litaker was last seen on Monday at approximately 12 p.m.

Family members told police that Litaker walked off from an appointment he was at with his family on Randolph Road.

He was last wearing a navy blue Under Armor t-shirt with a logo, blue jean shorts, and black gym shoes.

Police said Litaker has autism and is verbal.

On Tuesday around 10:40 a.m., CMPD said they found Litaker walking down Monroe Road. He was evaluated by MEDIC but was otherwise unharmed, they said.

