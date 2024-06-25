CMPD says why they won’t search landfill for body of missing Belmont man

Following growing public criticism, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are defending their decision not to search a landfill for the body of a missing Belmont man, Andy Tench.

CMPD said in a statement Monday that after consulting with experts familiar with the Anson County landfill’s size and operation, they determined there is not enough evidence to justify excavation of the site.

Tracie Blanton, Tench’s mother, isn’t happy with CMPD’s decision.

“I’m very pissed,” Blanton said in a text message. “They don’t have corroborative evidence because the detective and CMPD waited two weeks to go see the footage of the dumpster, so it was recorded over.”

The new police statement in the case comes on the heels of a petition that garnered over 1,000 signatures urging CMPD and city leaders to search for Tench’s remains.

It’s been nearly three months since Tench went missing under mysterious circumstances.

He was last seen on March 25, 2024, leaving his home with plans to celebrate his birthday at The Bar at 316 in Charlotte. What was meant to be a night of celebration took a tragic turn, leading to Tench’s disappearance and the arrest of D’Shaun Montrell Robinson in connection to the case.

Robinson told police that the night out with Tench ended with him dumping Tench’s body in a dumpster behind a Charlotte-area hotel, according to court records. However, authorities haven’t searched an Anson County landfill where some believe Tench’s body would now be located if it was indeed placed in that dumpster.

Despite Robinson’s account, police said Monday that there is no corroborative evidence to support his version of events leading up to Tench’s disappearance. Robinson has been charged with felony concealment of a death and felony charges alleging he stole Tench’s car and used his financial cards.

“I understand the weight of the grief, the anxiety and heartache a mother or any parent would experience when their child goes missing and from not having closure. You want answers. As a mother myself, I understand,” CMPD Deputy Chief Tonya Arrington said in a CMPD press release. “We will continue our efforts to bring about a resolution and closure for Andrew’s mother, his family and this investigation.”

CMPD did not immediately respond to a question about which landfill expert they consulted with.

The investigation into Tench’s disappearance remains ongoing. Members of the public are encouraged to provide any information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or via the website http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.