CMPD rules out second shooter, friendly fire in April 29 police shootout in Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police confirmed Friday evening that there was only one shooter firing at officers April 29 when they tried to arrest him, an incident in which eight officers were shot, four fatally.

Police leaders also said that because suspect Terry Clark Hughes Jr. fired from several windows of the house on Galway Drive, officers believed there was more than one shooter inside.

Even after Hughes jumped from a second-floor window and was fatally shot, officers saw movement from one of the windows where he was shooting from and used “suppressive fire” on the windows while injured officers were evacuated, said Deputy Chief Tonya Arrington.

Police have confirmed that all shell casings found inside the home were from the AR-15 Hughes was using, she said. And they confirmed something the chief had already said - that there is no evidence of any friendly fire.

Arrington and Police Chief Johnny Jennings provided the updates at a press briefing at police headquarters.

A U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force made of federal, state and local officers had gone to the home to arrest Hughes on pending warrants for eluding police in a January chase in Lincoln County and felonious possession of a firearm, officials have said. But Hughes began firing at them with an AR-15 rifle.

Three task force members were killed: State Department of Adult Correction Officers William “Alden” Elliott and Sam Poloche, and Deputy U.S. Marshal Thomas M. “Tommy” Weeks Jr. CMPD Officer Joshua Eyer, who was among officers who responded to the shooting after it started, also was killed.

Hughes told a woman and 17-year-old in the house to get out or get down before he started shooting, Arrington said.

After Hughes was shot in the front yard and the two women were safely evacuated, police used an armored vehicle to tear off the walls in the front of the house. Arrington said Friday police did that because they weren’t sure if there was another shooter inside the house or not.

Charlotte police are investigating what happened and continue to review more than 1,000 bodycam videos and nearly 9,000 images, plus physical evidence, Arrington said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.