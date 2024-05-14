CMPD officer won’t be charged for fatally shooting armed suspect in the back, DA says

The three shots that killed a fleeing suspect in 2023 won’t land the officer who shot in court, Mecklenburg District Attorney Spencer Merriweather announced Tuesday.

Nickolas Lopez, 44, reached into his backpack while Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Officer Braylin Brown ran behind him on Frazier Avenue in west Charlotte. Brown chased Lopez after a “shots fired” call on Oct. 4, 2023. Lopez had reportedly fired eight shots before police arrived.

When Brown caught up to Lopez, the officer pushed him. As Lopez tumbled to the ground, his hand left the backpack. He was holding a gun, according to Merriweather’s letter.

Each time Lopez swung his arms while running away, the gun pointed back at Brown. This happened “multiple times” before Brown shot Lopez three times, according to Merriweather’s letter.

Lopez died with three shots in his back.

Merriweather ruled Brown was acting in self defense and won’t be charged.

