CMPD investigating homicide in west Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in west Charlotte Wednesday night.

The incident took place just after 8:30 p.m. on Forestbrook Drive near Tuckaseegee Road.

Major Dave Johnson told Channel 9 that police received a call about a medical emergency.

When they arrived at the scene, they were told a man had gotten into a fight in the parking lot. That man left the fight, went home, and began complaining about chest pains.

He was then taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police said they are following leads and are speaking with any witnesses in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

