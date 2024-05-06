CMPD investigating deadly shooting in east Charlotte

Police are investigating a homicide in east Charlotte Sunday afternoon along Albemarle Road.

It happened around 6 p.m., according to paramedics. They said they responded to the scene for a shooting. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

CMPD told Channel 9 the call came in for a man in his forties at a flea market at Midnight Rodeo. Police say the indented was isolated and they are canvassing the area.

No other information has been released. Channel 9 is heading to the scene and will provide information as it comes in.

