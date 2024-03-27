No charges to be filed in deadly north Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

No charges are expected to be filed in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred on Sunday in north Charlotte.

Shortly after 1 a.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call on Arvin Drive.

At the scene, they found 35-year-old Ramon Azular III dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said an investigation had been launched, and they were speaking to a person of interest.

On Wednesday, police announced that the case had been ruled a justified homicide.

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office consulted with CMPD’s homicide unit and agreed with the decision not to charge anyone in this case.

