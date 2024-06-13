CMPD investigates homicide in south Charlotte

A homicide investigation is underway in south Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said officers were out at Farmhurst Drive looking into how someone died. The street has an apartment complex and runs off Nations Ford Road near Interstate 77.

Police first alerted about the case around 2:10 p.m. Thursday, but they said it happened around 12:30 p.m.

Investigators said the victim died from “unknown trauma” but didn’t provide any further information. Their identity has not yet been released.

CMPD didn’t share information about a suspect, but asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-3347-1600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

