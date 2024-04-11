CMPD investigates homicide in north Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said one person died after a homicide in north Charlotte.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Fontana Avenue around 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

WSOC crews saw several CMPD cruisers and officers searching the front of a duplex near the corner of Burton Street and Fontana Avenue.

MEDIC did not say if anyone else was treated for injuries. CMPD did not immediately explain how the person died or if there were any suspects in custody.

