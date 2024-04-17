CMPD investigating shots fired near First Ward Park

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to shots fired in the area of First Ward Park in Uptown Charlotte Tuesday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m., police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service at 7th Street near North Caldwell Street.

Investigation underway in Uptown. We’re asking CMPD for info. There’s a car ditched into one of the fields across from First Ward Park @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/sUD9GEqGTF — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) April 17, 2024

At the scene, witnesses told police that they heard gunshots shortly after a crash. They then saw a black male exit his vehicle and run from the scene.

Police then found two vehicles close to the scene with multiple bullet holes on the exterior, one of which was involved in a crash, and a second with 14 bullet holes in the windshield.

Two guns were also recovered from the scene. However, no injuries have been reported, according to police.

On Wednesday, police announced that they believe both scenes are connected.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.



