CMPD investigates armed robbery of Brink’s truck

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an armed robbery involving a Brink’s truck.

Officers were called Monday around 1:45 p.m. to a QuikTrip on North Tryon Street in northeast Charlotte.

According to a police report, the suspects were able to take several bags of an unknown amount of money before they got in a car and left.

No one was hurt in the process, police said.

No further information has been released.

