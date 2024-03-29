2 homicides under investigation in Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to two homicides and a double shooting within minutes of each other Thursday night, the department stated.

One investigation was along Blythwood Lane near Lawyers Road in east Charlotte. The other was on Blendwood Drive and The Plaza in north Charlotte.

There was also a double shooting on Augusta Street in west Charlotte. One person had life-threatening injuries and the other person’s injuries were not life-threatening, MEDIC said. They were taken to Atrium Health Main.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

