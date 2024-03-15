Human remains discovered at northeast Charlotte apartment complex

Police are conducting a homicide investigation Friday afternoon at an apartment complex on Orchard Trace Lane off North Tryon Street in north Charlotte after the discovery of human remains.

Charlotte police ask for help finding missing mother and her 2 children

The complex is where a mother and her two children were reported missing last week, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police are investigating a possible connection.

It is uncertain whether the remains belong to one man or woman, or if they are from a single individual or multiple people.

Channel 9′s Glenn Counts said investigators were focused on a silver Chevy Camaro in the parking lot outside of an apartment they were going in and out of. The Camaro was towed away, Counts said.

CMPD did not release any more information.

