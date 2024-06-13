CMPD arrests suspect accused of stabbing woman as she left work

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested a man who allegedly attacked a woman with a knife Wednesday in southeast Charlotte.

CMPD says officers were called around 6 p.m. after the woman was attacked while leaving work. It happened near Randolph Road and Sam Drenan Road.

Police identified the suspect in the attack as 19-year-old Josiah Maitland. According to CMPD, Maitland didn’t know the victim.

Maitland ran away after the attack, and police said he was still armed with a knife.

The victim’s condition wasn’t given.

On Thursday, CMPD said Maitland was taken into custody.

No other details have been released at this time. Check back for updates.

