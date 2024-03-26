CMCC in Auburn to receive $3.2 million to expand health care training

Mar. 26—AUBURN — Central Maine Community College will receive $3.25 million from the federal government to expand Kirk Hall, which houses its health care programs.

College officials are hoping renovations to the 1991 building will be complete and the space operational within two to three years.

A request for funds was submitted to Sen. Susan Collins' office a year ago, according to Dean of Students and Vice President Nicholas Hamel. They were told by Collins' staff over the weekend that the request was approved.

The college plans to add 7,200 square feet to Kirk Hall, new equipment, new health care programming and update science labs, he said. The exercise science and physical fitness specialist programs will also benefit from the project.

The college accepts 104 students in its nursing program, which is at capacity, Hamel said.

After the project is complete, it hopes to admit 100 more nursing students. Last year, every graduating nursing student passed the National Council for Licensure Exam-RN on their first try.

Many graduating students are filling health care jobs locally, he said. They will often fulfill their clinicals and practicums through local hospitals, agencies and providers and then get hired by those places after graduation.

"Without this additional space we cannot enroll more students or create new health care programming, which would essentially help fill the state's workforce shortages," Hamel said. "And ultimately these people in health care jobs are in high demand, high-wage jobs where earners contribute to Maine's economy. So, we need more space to offer more program and serve more students."

The college's life sciences program also allows students to transfer to other universities and four-year schools in the state to seek further education in the health care field, he said.

This academic year, community college enrollment hit a historic high, with an overall increase by 16% collectively compared to the previous year, according to data posted on Maine's Community Colleges website.

Central Maine Community College's enrollment increased by 22% this academic year compared to last year, with enrollment at 4,121 students as of Oct. 15, 2023, according to data on the colleges' website. Much of the increased demand is due to several factors, including the state's free community college tuition program for Maine high school students who graduate between 2020 and 2025.

Central Maine Community College is using all of Kirk Hall, with day, night and weekend classes in the space, Hamel said.

There is a lot of demand for health care training and there is also high demand for health care workers among employers in the state.

"This will alleviate some of those growing pains and hopefully allow us to grow and add some more options," he said.

