Is clutter bad for your mental health?
Forty percent of homeowners are afraid of facing the clutter in their homes, according to new research. A survey of 2,000 homeowners with garages looked at how they deal with clutter and found that nearly a third of respondents have difficulty keeping their homes organized (29%). Although 82% consider themselves to be an organized person, they’re feeling the mental load of keeping their home in check. Nearly half of respondents said that the organization of their home has an impact on their mental health (48%) and 80% feel more motivated when their home isn’t cluttered. Similarly, 73% expressed feelings of being overwhelmed when their home is untidy.