‘What is a cluster’? Polymer industry leaders talk R&D, funding, impact

Akron is continuing to return to its polymer roots as it looks to the future.

The Greater Akron Chamber (GAC) hosted a panel discussion, “The Polymer Industry Cluster: Building on our Past – Driving Global Innovation for our Future,” Thursday night during the chamber's annual meeting at the John S. Knight Center.

GAC President and CEO Steve Millard moderated the discussion with Brian Anderson, vice president of the Polymer Industry Cluster; Lakisha Miller Barclay, executive director and CEO of the American Chemical Society’s Rubber Division; Hans Dorfi, senior vice president of product development at Bridgestone Americas; and Erin Spring, senior director of Global Materials Science at Goodyear.

Panelists at the Greater Akron Chamber's 117th annual meeting discuss the Polymer Industry Cluster on March 14, 2024. From left to right: Steve Millard, Erin Spring, Hans Dorfi, Brian Anderson and Lakisha Miller Barclay.

The panel, attended by nearly 900 people during GAC’s 117th annual meeting, comes on the heels of the Akron metropolitan area being named by the federal government as the U.S.’s only Sustainable Polymers Tech Hub last year.

What is an industry ‘cluster’?

Millard posed the question, “What is a cluster?”

Clusters are collaborations between industry, higher education and government that share resources such as information, talent, infrastructure and capital, Anderson said.

"You need interdependence, so strong connections, open communication, sharing ideas between companies,” Anderson said. “Even if they're competing in the marketplace, there’s still things that we all need to accomplish together, where we can do it better, faster, more efficiently together.”

What is the focus of Greater Akron's polymer cluster?

The Polymer Industry Cluster is working to move the industry away from traditional polymers and into more sustainable synthetic polymers.

“We need to reinvent these materials,” Dorfi said.

Dorfi also cited the importance of material recycling and reuse, advocating for “full circularity.”

Key facets of polymer innovation include research and development, commercialization and workforce development, Miller Barclay said.

Citing one example, Spring said Goodyear strives to have a 100% sustainable tire by 2030, adding that the cluster “is a huge component of it.”

Why is the polymer cluster important?

With its sustainability focus, Spring said the cluster and the Akron region’s designation as one of 31 federal Tech Hubs presents opportunities for stakeholders to create a “better future for our children and their children.”

There’s also much to be gained from a workforce development standpoint, Miller Barclay said, adding: “We're looking at lifting a lot of people to a different wage, salary earning potential, upskilling people."

Partnerships in innovation mean more products, patents and businesses, which present new opportunities for professionals such as lawyers, accountants and real estate professionals, Anderson said.

“For every innovation job we create, on average, we can expect or hope for up to five additional jobs created in public sectors throughout the economy,” Anderson said.

Is the polymer cluster just an Akron initiative?

The polymer cluster caught new attention after it requested $70 million in federal funding with the support of numerous U.S. and Ohio government officials in early March, Anderson said.

“Since that announcement, we've seen a lot of interest from new companies that we've never talked to before that want to get involved, want to participate,” Anderson said.

Anderson shared that among interested parties are three located outside of the region with a combined annual revenue of $400 billion. He and Millard declined to share the names of those companies with the Beacon Journal.

Who is funding the polymer cluster in Akron?

The Ohio Department of Development has granted "what they call 'near approval'" of Greater Akron's request for $35 million through the Ohio Innovation Hubs program, Dr. Suzanne Bausch said at the University of Akron's March 13 Board of Trustees meeting. Bausch is vice president for research and business engagement and graduate school dean.

U.S. Rep. Emilia Sykes, D-Akron, secured $1.05 million for polymer research and development at the University of Akron.

A March 11 press release from Sykes’ office stated: “The University of Akron will use this funding to establish a manufacturing incubator for new materials and house a polymerization scale-up laboratory, product prototyping laboratory, wet-chemistry lab, and space for testing and characterization of polymer and advanced materials. This funding will help create 1,200 jobs in the city of Akron and help accelerate Akron's robust polymer industry, which contributes billions to the region's tax base annually.”

What’s happening with polymers at the University of Akron?

At the University of Akron’s March 13 Board of Trustees meeting, Bausch discussed plans for multiple university-associated polymer developments.

If the regional Tech Hub lands the requested $70 million federal grant and an $8 million match, Bausch said the university would initiate:

New two- and four-year, master and doctoral degrees; new courses in sustainability; and sustainability programming incorporated into existing courses.

A certificate and credential program in partnership with Kent State University, Case Western Reserve University, Stark State College and Central State University.

Funding for K-12 summer camps, ZipAssist funding and tuition incentives.

The university’s polymer developments are interdisciplinary, involving the College of Engineering and Polymer Science, the Buchtel College of Arts & Sciences and the College of Business, Bausch said.

