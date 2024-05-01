Clues sought, new video released in Easter Bible burning at Greg Locke's Tennessee church

Middle Tennessee authorities are looking for a "large four-door truck" that might be involved in a fire earlier this year that left a large number of Bibles burned in a utility trailer in Wilson County.

The incident happened in front of Global Vision Bible Church, led by Pastor Greg Locke at the intersection of Chandler and Old Lebanon Dirt Roads, on Easter Sunday, according to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office. Police were called around 6:30 a.m., before that day's church service.

No arrests in the case have been made.

Surveillance video provided by the Wilson County Sheriff's Office shows a truck that appears to be white or some other light color fleeing the area around the time of the fire, police said.

Pastor Greg Locke walks up on stage beginning to speak in front of the church members at the Global Vision Bible Church in Mt. Juliet, Tenn., Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Locke addressed the fire during Global Vision's Easter service. He estimated that about 200 Bibles were burned. There were no injuries, and Global Vision had its Easter service as scheduled.

Police are continuing to investigate and believe the fire was set intentionally.

Global Vision has organized past burning events that involved materials the church believes are connected to witchcraft and the occult.

Locke said he believes the fire that burned the Bibles was "100 percent directed at (Global Vision Bible Church)."

Cash rewards will be considered for information that leads to the prosecution of those responsible in the case, officials said. Anyone with information can report it to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 615-444-1459 or anonymously by visiting https://wcso95.org/crimestoppers/.

