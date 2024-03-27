Club Erotica shooter jailed after state Supreme Court declines to hear appeal

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court declined to hear the case of a man accused of a deadly shooting outside a club in McKees Rocks in 2021 and now he’s behind bars.

Charles Becher was convicted of third-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Seth McDermit at Club Erotica and had his bond revoked pending sentencing.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man found guilty in deadly shooting outside Club Erotica

Following the conviction, Judge Anthony Mariani ordered a new trial and reinstated Becher’s bond. After an appeal, the Pennsylvania Superior Court reversed Mariani’s order for a new trial in April of last year. Becher’s request for the Supreme Court to hear his appeal was denied Tuesday.

A bench warrant was issued for Becher and detectives with the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office arrested and took him to the Allegheny County Jail.

