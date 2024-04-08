New club brings all western P.E.I. curlers under one roof

An illustration of the new, $5-million West Prince Curling Club that recently opened at Mill River Resort. (West Prince Curling Inc. - image credit)

The ice is made and the rocks are gliding at a new curling club in western P.E.I.

Saturday's official opening of the West Prince Curling Club was the culmination of an effort that began more than three years ago to merge two beleaguered organizations in the area.

The new $5-million facility is located on the grounds of Mill River Resort, and will be used by members of both the Maple Leaf Curling Club in O'Leary and the Western Community Curling Club in Alberton.

"A big plus is getting the two groups together," Clair Sweet, a member of the new club's organizing committee, told CBC's Island Morning host Mitch Cormier on Monday. "Membership was starting to dwindle a bit in both clubs.

"So now you have them all together in one area so it's easier to make up draws — and the camaraderie has been great between the two areas."

The two clubs began talk of merging and building a new facility in September 2020, Sweet said. At the time, Maple Leaf Curling Club was more than 40 years old, and the Western Community Curling Club was over 50.

The groups approached the owners of Mill River Resort, which offered land for the new club.

"Both had outlived their useful life, and we were discussing what we might be able to do between us," Sweet said. "We thought if we were going to do something, it should be in a central location.

"Right from day one there's been terrific communication between the three groups."

Clair Sweet, president of the newly created West Prince Curling Inc., says both rinks will soon need significant investments and it simply isn’t viable to construct two new curling rinks in the region.

Clair Sweet was on the organizing committee for the West Prince Curling Club, and says the resort will use the building in the off-season to deliver extra revenue to the clubs. (Kirk Pennell/CBC)

According to the P.E.I. government, $1.9 million in funding for the building came from the province, $2.3 million from Ottawa, and the newly merged curling club contributed $1.5 million.

"I want to thank the volunteers from the Western Curling Club and the Maple Leaf Curling Club who worked so hard to make this a reality," said a statement Monday from P.E.I.'s infrastructure minister Ernie Hudson. "The Province is proud to support this project that promotes physical activity, healthy living and community pride."

Year-round operation

Construction on the West Prince Curling Club began last May, and the ice was ready for the sport by January of this year. The facility includes a four-sheet ice rink, banquet hall, locker rooms, a bar, and a kitchen.

Roughly 125 people attended the official opening over the weekend, and the clubs held a 32-team bonspiel to close out the curling season.

Mill River Resort's president called the rink a "fantastic community asset" on Monday, thanking the "hard work" of the curlers behind it.

"It has been amazing to see the curling activity," Geoffrey Irving said in a statement, "and we are excited to see that grow in the years to come."

The new building is scheduled to reopen early next November, but the resort says it will find a use for the building during the off-season, adding extra revenue to the curling club.

For the organizers, the biggest draw is having one club that can serve all curlers in West Prince. Unveiling and throwing rocks at the new space "felt great," Sweet said. "Finally some results of our efforts from September 2020, when the whole thing started."